Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $552.2-million, which was roughly in line with expectations and was up from $533.1-million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $56.3-milllion or 52 cents per share versus $64.6-million of 64 cents a year earlier. Adjusted earnings came in at 69 cents versus 62 cents a year ago.

“All of our businesses delivered strong performances and we earned our second-highest quarterly revenue on record,” stated CEO Dan Daviau.

**

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) reported record revenue of $441.9-million for its quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $297.7-million a year ago, driven by acquisitions. The results beat expectations of $425.7-million.

“This is the second consecutive quarter that we achieved record revenue,” stated CEO Murray Mullen. “Earlier this year we acquired six quality companies. They have driven, not only, revenue growth, we have expanded into new markets that we believe there is the potential for continued growth, gained access to an expanded customer base and added to our workforce at a time when recruiting new employees has turned into a real challenge.”

Net income was $20.2-million or 21 cents per share versus $10-million or 10 cents a year ago.

**

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) provided preliminary year-end results and financial guidance for its fiscal 2022. The company said 2021 revenue should be approximately $660-million compared to $354-million in 2020. Analysts are expecting revenue of $655.3-million for 2021. The company said adjusted EBITDA should be approximately $100-million compared to $60 million in 2020.

“This year was perhaps one of the toughest to manage in our history, with challenges at every turn,” stated CEO Marcel Bourassa. “From skyrocketing freight costs to material cost increases and labour shortages, all while managing our facilities to ensure the health and safety of our employees during the pandemic – we had our work cut out for us.”

In its outlook, Savaria expects to generate revenue in excess of $775-million this year and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $120-million to $130-million. The company said the outlook excludes the financial contribution from any new acquisition.

**

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) reported unaudited fourth-quarter results including record quarterly adjusted funds flow of $193.6-million, or 73 cents per basic common share, an increase of about 190 per cent from a year ago. The company said the average production of 78,716 boe/d was comparable to the year-earlier period.

Net income to common shareholders of $106.1-million, or 40 cents per share was up by 163 per cent and 167 per cent, respectively, from a year ago. Birchcliff said it expects to file its audited financial statements on March 16.

**

Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) reported net earnings of $3.1-million or 7 cents per share for its third quarter ended Dec. 31 compared to $10.2-million or 24 cents in the prior year.

Sales were $103.5-million down from $111.1-million a year ago and in line with expectations.

**

