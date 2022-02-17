Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) reported revenue of $181-million for its fourth quarter, which was in line with expectations and compared to $136.1-million in the same period a year ago.

Net income of $15.3-million or 48 cents per share compared to $10-million or 32 cents in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings came in at 59 cents compared to 36 cents a year earlier, which was ahead of expectations of 55 cents.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) reported fourth-quarter operating revenue of $346.5-million up from $218.2-million a year ago and ahead of expectation of $289.5-million

Net income of $10.2-million or 6 cents compared to net income of $9.2-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 9 cents, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) reported revenue of $327.9-million for its fourth quarter up from $318.9-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $317.8-million.

Net income of $28.5-million or 8 cents per share versus $34.4-million or 9 cents a year earlier.

“Strong product pricing was offset by lower shipments due to ongoing export logistics issues, a redirection of export-grade log supply to our mills as a result of low B.C. coastal harvest levels, and a lower export tax recovery,” the company stated.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT.UN-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $63.3-million down from $67.5-million a year ago.

Its loss was $796,000 versus a loss of $68-million a year ago.

Adjusted funds from operations came in at $13.9-million or 21 cents per unit versus $16.4-million or 25 cents a year ago.

Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN-T) reported net income of $74.8-million, an increase of $26.2-million compared to $48.6-million a year ago. The REIT said the increase was due to higher fair value gains on investment properties recognized in the latest quarter.

Revenue of $77-million was up from $66.8-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $77.9-million.

Goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) reported a record $507-million in total loan originations in the fourth quarter, up 52 per cent compared to the $334-million produced in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Operating income was a record $79.6-million, up 30 per cent from $61.3-million in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said. Revenue was $234.4-million up from $173.2-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $229.6-million.

Net income was $50-million or $2.90 per share, compared to $48.9-million or $3.14 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The expectation was for EPS of $2.52, according to S&P Capital IQ.

