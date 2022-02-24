Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) reported revenue of $1.186-billion for the fourth quarter up 180 per cent from $414-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $1.254-billion, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $513-million or $6.64 per share compared to a loss of $47-million of 53 cents a year ago.

Adjusted net income came in at $525-million or $6.79 per share versus adjusted net income of $45-million or 51 cents a year earlier. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of $6.53.

**

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T) reported record quarterly revenue of US$425.2-million in its fourth quarter, up from US$322.3-million a year ago.

Its net loss was US$10.5-million or 4 cents US per share versus net income of US$7.4-million or 3 cents US a year earlier. Adjusted EPS came in at a profit of 13 cents US per share versus a loss of 6 cents US a year earlier and ahead of expectations of 12 cents US per share.

**

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF-T) announced fourth-quarter revenue of $669.8-million in comparison to quarterly revenue of $675.1-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $729-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $56.5-million or 74 cents per share was up from $53.3-million or 68 cents per share a year earlier.

**

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) announced that ONxpress Transportation Partners has been identified by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx as the First Negotiations Proponent to design, build, operate and maintain the GO Rail Expansion - On-Corridor Works project in the Greater Toronto Area.

“The project will electrify and transform the GO rail network into a system that will deliver two-way, all-day service,” the company stated.

ONxpress Transportation Partners is a consortium comprised of Aecon, FCC Construcción S.A. (FCC), Deutsche Bahn International Operations GmbH and Alstom.

Aecon said it holds a 50 per cent interest in a civil joint venture with FCC, which is undertaking the construction, and a 28 per cent interest in a 25-year operations and maintenance partnership with Deutsche Bahn International Operations.

**

Thinkific Labs Inc. (THNC-T) reported that its fourth-quarter revenue increased 49 per cent to $10.8-million compared with a year earlier “driven by the continued growth in total paying customers, and increasing ARPU [annual revenue per user].” The revenues were roughly in line with expectations.

Its net loss for the quarter was $9.4-million, compared to a net loss of $400,000 a year ago. “The increase in net loss reflects an increase in expenditures across the Company to support our growth strategy,” the company stated.

**

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG-T) reported revenue of $186.4-million down from $189.3-million.

Net income was $28.8-million versus a loss of $1.2-million a year ago. Adjusted EPS of 33 cents was the same as last year

**

Freshii Inc. (FRII-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $8.5-million, compared to $3.9-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $8.7-million.

Its net loss was $7.3-million versus a net loss of $1-million a year ago. “This change was driven principally by a derecognition of deferred tax assets previously reflected on the company’s balance sheet due to pandemic-driven taxable losses in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021,” the company stated.

**

