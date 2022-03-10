Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL-T) reported sales of $116.5-million for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, which it says is a record for the quarter and up from $103.7-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $120.1-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $5.2-million or 19 cents per share compared to $12.2-million or 47 cents per share a year earlier.

**

LifeWorks Inc. (LWRK-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $258.4-million up from $249.6-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $260.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its loss was $1.4-million or 2 cents per share versus a profit of $10.8-million or 15 cents a year earlier, according to documents filed on Sedar.com. Adjusted EBITDA was $47.8-million versus $51-million a year earlier.

**

Points.com Inc. (PTS-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$115.1-million up from US$56.4-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of US$106.8-million.

Its net income was US$1.5-million versus a loss of US$700,000 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was US$5.5-million compared to US$400,000 a year earlier.

**

The Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG-UN-T) announced fourth-quarter royalty pool sales of $149.2-million compared to $77.1-million a year earlier. Total income of $7-million was up from $4.2-million a year ago.

Its loss was $1.6-million or 14 cents per share versus a loss of $22.6-million or $1.99 per share a year earlier.

**

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $79.2-million, up from $31.8-million a year earlier.

Net earnings came in at $16.3-million or 46 cents per share versus a loss of $11-million or 33 cents per share a year earlier.

**

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $143.4-million compared to $59.9-million a year earlier.

Net income of $42.9-million or 54 cents per share compared to a loss of $57.7-million or $1.44 per share a year earlier. Adjusted funds flow was $43.3-million or 54 cents per share versus $8.5-million or 21 cents a year earlier.

**

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY-T) reported production revenue of $36.7-million up from $19.7-million a year earlier.

Net income of $5.5-million or 10 cents per share compared to $32.3-million or 75 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted funds flow came in at $16.6-million or 31 cents per share versus $6-million or 14 cents a year earlier.

**

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. (AI-T) announced a $35-million public offering of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures. The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, bookrun by TD Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, that will purchase the debentures.

Atrium said it will use the net proceeds to reduce debt under its revolving operating credit facility, which it said will then be available to be drawn as needed for general corporate purposes, particularly funding future mortgage loan opportunities.

