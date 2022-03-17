Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Imperial Metals Corp. (III-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $29.3-million compared to $36.9-million in 2020.

Its loss of $14.7 million or 10 cents per share compared to a net loss of $4.9 million or 4 cents per share) in the prior-year quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM-T) reported fourth-quarter revenues of US$9.3-million, an increase from US$1.4-million a year earlier.

Net income from continuing operations of US$2.6-million or 3 US cents per share was in line with expectations and compared to a loss of US$1.6-million compared to 2 US cents a year earlier.

Chesswood Group Limited (CHW-T) and investment manager Castlelake L.P. announced an agreement for the forward purchase of diversified equipment loan and lease receivables originated by Chesswood subsidiaries Pawnee Leasing Corporation and Tandem Finance Inc.

Through the agreement, vehicles managed by Castlelake will acquire up to $400-million of small-ticket equipment loan and lease receivables, the companies stated in a release. “The funds from the forward flow agreement are expected to enable Chesswood’s subsidiaries to continue growing originations alongside market demand by providing off-balance sheet funding for loan originations,” the release stated.

TerrAscend Corp. (TER-CN) reported sales of US$49.2-million in the fourth quarter, compared US$49.6-million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was US$11.9-million as compared to US$19.3-million a year earlier, the company stated.

Its net loss was US$5.9-million versus a loss of US$94-million a year earlier.

Step Energy Services Ltd. (STEP-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $158.7-million up from $71.6-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $140.1-million.

Its net loss was $6.2-million or 8 cents per share an improvement from the net loss of $17-million or 25 cents a year earlier. The expectation was for a loss of 3 cents in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

