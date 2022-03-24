Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T) provided guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, saying shipments are expected to be in a range of 540,000 to 550,000 tons, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $310-million to $320-million.

“The slight sequential decrease in expected shipments and, to a lesser extent production levels, as compared to the fiscal third quarter 2022 is largely due to challenges across the logistics supply chain and COVID-related impacts,” the company stated in a release after markets closed on Wednesday.

It said the fourth-quarter outlook includes the impact of the work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Railway that began March 20.

“While there have been subsequent positive announcements regarding the resolution of this labour disruption, some adverse impact is expected as the company had made preparations to mitigate against a potentially prolonged outage,” the company stated.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $189.5-million, up from $90.6-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $186.2-million. “The growth was mainly due to the acquisition of Handicare,” the company stated.

Net earnings of $945,000 or 2 cents per share compared to earnings of $6.7-million of 13 cents a year ago.

Adjusted EPS came in at 10 cents versus 13 cents a year earlier. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 19 cents, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T) reported fourth-quarter record revenue of $21.8-million up from $16.4-million a year earlier and ahead of expectations of $17.8-million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.3-million, compared to $3.6-million a year earlier. Net income of $150,000 or nil per share compared to net income of $2.2-million or 3 cents per share a year earlier.

TeraGo Inc. (TGO-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.7-million, up from $10.9-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue of $11.5-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $9-million or 46 cents per share versus a loss of $2.2-million or 13 cents a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3-million versus $3.7-million a year earlier.

