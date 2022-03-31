Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Anaergia Inc. (ANRG-T) announced a $60-million bought-deal offering. The company, which provides solutions for renewable energy generation and conversion of waste to resources, said it has entered into an agreement to sell 4.8 million subordinate voting shares for $12.50 each to a syndicate of underwriters led by TD Securities Inc.

As part of the offering, chair and CEO Andrew Benedek has agreed to purchase approximately $5-million of the shares.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to fund its growth strategy, including the development of build-own-operate assets in its development pipeline.

**

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO-T) announced a new 706-million ton proven and probable sulphide reserve for the Gibraltar Mine, which it said is a 40-per-cent increase as of Dec. 31.

“The new reserve estimate allows for a significant extension of the mine life to 23 years with total recoverable metal of three billion pounds of copper and 53 million pounds of molybdenum,” the company stated.

**

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) issued a release after markets closed on Wednesday saying it welcomed a decision by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to maintain anti-dumping and countervailing duties on excess and subsidized sugar imported into Canada.

Earlier in the day, the company said CBSA issued a notice of the conclusion of its re-investigation concerning dumped sugar from the U.S., Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K. and subsidized sugar from the European Union (EU).

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.