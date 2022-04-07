Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) announced that its chief financial officer Avjit Kamboj is stepping down from his role, effective May 15. The company said he has decided to return to his consulting practice, KAM Consulting Services Inc. and will advise the company on a consulting basis.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) announced that it plans to buy back about 2.1 million common shares, or about 10 per cent of the public float as part of a normal course issuer bid.

In a release, the company said it believes the current market price of its common shares “does not fully reflect their underlying value and that current market conditions provide opportunities for the company to acquire common shares at attractive prices.”

