Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aviat Networks Inc. (AVNW-Q) announced a deal to buy Redline Communications Group Inc. (RDL-T) in a deal valued at $16.2-million (US$12.9-million). Aviat said it would buy the outstanding shares of Redline for 90 cents each (approximately 71 cents US per share).

Aviat CEO Pete Smith said the acquisition expands his company’s share in private networks “by adding Redline’s wireless network access capabilities in industrial PTP/PTMP and licensed Private LTE and 5G to its existing wireless transport backhaul solutions.”

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (DLCG-T) announced the implementation of a quarterly dividend on its Class A common shares. The company said it will pay 3 cents per share on June 15 to shareholders of record on June 1.

“While the corporation continues to prioritize the allocation of free cash flow to growth initiatives and debt reduction, DLC’s strong financial outlook and operating results have enabled the implementation of the quarterly dividend to further augment shareholder returns,” the company stated.

The Valens Company Inc. (VLNS-T) reported revenue increased to $23.2-million in its first quarter ended Feb. 28, compared to $20-million a year ago. The result was ahead of expectations of $21-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $25.7-million or 38 cents per share for the quarter compared to a loss of $6.2-million or 14 cents a year earlier. The expectation was for a loss of 27 cents in the latest quarter.

Goodfellow Inc. (GDL-T), which makes lumber products and building materials, reported net earnings of $5.1 million or 60 cents per share for its first quarter ended Feb. 28. That compared to net earnings of $3.8-million or 44 cents per share a year ago.

Sales for the quarter came in at $129.4 million compared to $119.4-million last year, the company stated.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) announced it extended the maturity of one of its existing credit facilities for a five-year term to June 2027. The REIT also said it increased the amount available under the non-revolving component of Credit Facility 1 from $176.3-million to $226.3-million.

The REIT said the additional $50-million will be drawn to pay down revolving credit facilities. The REIT said the revolving component under Credit Facility 1 will remain at $30-million.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (NGEX-X) reported a net loss of $2.4-million or a penny per share for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared to a loss of $1.3-million or a penny per share a year earlier.

