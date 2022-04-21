Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

TC Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T; TCL-B-T) announced after markets closed on Wednesday that it will appeal the Superior Court’s decision dismissing its motion to quash the City of Mirabel’s by-law on the distribution of printed advertising material.

“The by-law requires TC Transcontinental to abide by the opt-in system which, if maintained, would lead to the end of the distribution of the Publisac by TC Transcontinental in Mirabel,” the company stated.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) reported record first-quarter revenue of $456.9-million up from $290.5-million a year ago, which also beat expectations of $423.2-million.

Net income increased by $3.4-million to $16.4-million or 17 cents per share, the company stated, which was in line with EPS expectations, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (QUIS-X) reported revenue for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 155 per cent to US$33.3-million compared to US$13.1-million for the quarter a year earlier. The result beat expectations of US$32-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 105 per cent to US$4.5-million. Its net loss for the quarter was US$8.9-million versus a profit of US$1.2-million the year before.

