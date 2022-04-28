Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $986-million, up 31 per cent compared to $754-million a year ago. The result was ahead of expectations of $787.6-million, according to S&P Capital IQ estimates.

Its net loss of $17.4-million or 29 cents per share was in line with expectations and compared to a net loss of $18.4-million or 31 cents per share a year ago.

**

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $176.7-million, up from $167.8 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $57.7-million was a $3.4-million decrease over the prior year “and reflects unique operating and inflationary challenges in the quarter as well as the impact of COVID-19 wage subsidy being discontinued” in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Net income of $13.6-million or 48 cents per share compared to net income of $19.4-million or 68 cents a year ago.

**

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T) reported first-quarter funds flow from operations of $39.8-million or 46 cents per basic share compared to $17.1-million or 20 cents a year earlier. Sales of $51.4-million compared to $28.5-million a year ago.

Net income of $22.7-million or 26 per basic share compared to $9.7-million or 11 cents per share.

**

Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T) reported sales of $119.3-million for its second quarter ended March 31, up from $118.4-million a year earlier.

Net income of $5.1-million or 13 cents per share compared to $11.7-million or 30 cents a year ago.

**

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMEN-CN) announced the appointment of Edward Record as CEO, effective immediately. Record succeeds interim CEO Michael Serruya, who will continue to serve as chairman of the board, the company stated.

