Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced it has increased its quarterly dividend by 25 per cent to 1.25 cents per share.

The company also reported net income of $38-million or 11 cents per share versus net income of $53.8-million or 14 cents in the first quarter of 2021. Revenue in the quarter was $359.6-miillion up from $322.5-million a year earlier. The expectation was for earnings of 12 cents per share and revenue of $371-million.

**

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $88.3-million down from $91.3-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $81.4-million. Profit was $25.7-million or 41 cents per share versus $29.6-million or 47 cents a year ago. The expectation was for EPS of 40 cents in the latest quarter.

**

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported first-quarter revenue of $1.3-billion up from $969.8-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $1.1-bilion. Net income was $4.3 million or 10 cents per share, as compared to $21.3-million or 71 cents a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $62.2-million versus $47.2-million in the prior year,

**

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T) reported first-quarter revenues reached $207-million, up from $183-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of $195.2-million. Same-store sales increased by 8.8 per cent versus the year-ago quarter.

Net income of $18.4-million or 56 cents per share compared to net income of $8.7-million or 26 cents a year ago. Adjusted EPS was 56 cents versus 26 cents a year ago.

“We are very proud to deliver the best Q1 in our company’s history, despite ongoing challenges due to COVID-19, challenging supply chain logistics, volatile interest rates, inflation, the war in Ukraine and a drop in consumer confidence,” stated CEO Stewart Schaefer.

**

Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) reported revenue of $272.6-million for its first quarter ended March 27, compared to $194.1-million a year ago. The result was ahead of expectations of $254-million. Total system sales increased 34.2 per cent to $721.4-million, the company stated.

Earnings came in at $26.6-million or 36 cents per share versus $13.8-million or 22 cents a year ago.

**

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) announced the sudden passing of Michael Vladescu, CEO of its subsidiary Wi-Lan Inc. Mr. Vladescu joined Wi-Lan in 2012 as chief operating officer and has been CEO since 2019.

**

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-T) increased its dividend and reported first-quarter revenue rose to $57.5-million compared to $43.3-million a year ago and beat expectations of $56.6-million.

The company said its net loss of $8.6-million (versus a net loss of $11.4-million a year ago) is mainly after $21.6-million of depreciation and amortization, $2.8-million of unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments and deferred tax recovery recorded in the quarter of $1.4-million. It sai all three of these amounts are non-cash items.

StorageVault also announced an increase in its quarterly dividend by 0.5 per cent to $0.002789 per common share.

**

Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T) announced it has acquired Rethink Solutions Inc., the developer of the itamlink property tax management software. “The acquisition brings a complementary software offering, property tax-focused technical talent, and strong customer relationships,” the company stated.

Altus also reported revenues of $167.6-million in the first quarter, up 22.2 per cent from $137.2-million year ago and ahead of expectations of $160-million. It reported a loss of $11.5-million or 26 cents per share versus a profit of $2.6-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

