Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) reported first-quarter record quarterly revenue of $126.5-million compared to revenue of $25.6-million generated a year ago, which it said was driven by acquisitions and organic growth. The result was ahead of expectations of $119.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.5-million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $8.6-million or 4 cents per share was in line with expectations and compared to an adjusted net loss of $2.4 million or a penny per share last year.

The company also increased its guidance for 2022 annual revenue to exceed $525-million, from the previous guidance of over $500-million.

The company also announced a $30-million bought-deal financing. It said a group of underwriters will buy 8,109,000 shares for $3.70 each.

Well Health said it has received “indications of interest” for lead orders in connection with the offering from a large International Sovereign Wealth Fund and Hong Kong businessman and investor Mr. Li Ka-shing.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds to fund growth initiatives, “including potential future acquisitions in the areas of physician acquisition, higher-margin specialty clinics and executive health opportunities, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.”

**

Bellus Health Inc. (BLU-T) reported a net loss of US$14.4 million or 13 US cents per share for the first quarter, compared to US$15.8-million or 20 US cents per share for the same period in 2021.

“The decrease in net loss is primarily attributable to lower research and development expenses in relation to the development of BLU-5937,” the company stated.

**

CareRx Corp. (CRRX-T) reported that its revenue increased 108 per cent to $93.2-million in the first quarter from $44.9-million a year ago. The result was ahead of expectations of $91.9-million for the latest quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 111 per cent to $8.6-million from $4.1-million last year.

The company also reported a net loss of $2.8-million or 6 cents per share, an improvement from a loss of $5.9-million or 21 cents a year ago.

**

Pollard Banknote Ltd. (PBL-T) reported that its first-quarter sales reached $113.9-million, up 1.5 per cent from the first quarter of 2021. The expectation was for revenue of $117.1-million in the latest quarter.

Net income of $6.4-million compared to net income of $7.5-million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $19-million decreased from $23.3-million in the first quarter of 2021.

**

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (GFP-T) reported first-quarter net sales of $158.1-million up from $143-million a year ago.

Net earnings were $34-million or 18 cents per share compared to $8-million or 4 cents per share a year ago, which was the company’s first full quarter operating its acquired forest-products assets.

**

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) recorded net earnings of $397-million or $6.69 per share in the first quarter, compared to $264.5-million or $4.01 per share a year ago.

Adjusted net earnings were $392.5-million compared to $270.6-million a year ago.

Sales of $1.35-billion were ahead of expectations of $1.26-billion and compared to $849.3-million a year ago.

**

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) reported revenue of $183.5-million for the first quarter up from $112.1-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of $182.4-mllion.

Net earnings for the quarter were $5.3-million or 8 cents per share versus $3.8-million or 7 cents last year.

Adjusted net earnings stood at $6.8-million or 10 cents per share compared to $6.4-million or 12 cents per share last year.

Savaria also said it expects to generate revenue in excess of $775-million for the year, which compares to expectations of $777.7-million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $120-million to $130-million.

**

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T) reported that first-quarter revenue was US$173-million, an increase from US$108.1-million a year ago. “The improved performance was primarily due to strong demand and the realization of investments in inventory. In addition, the first quarter of 2021 was negatively impacted by the ransomware incident,” the company stated.

Its net loss from continuing operations was US$13.9-million, compared to a loss of US$28.5-million in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were US$8.6-million or earnings of 23 US cents per share compared to a loss of US$9.6-million or 26 US cents per share in the first quarter of 2021.

The company said it expects revenue in the second quarter to be in the range of US$160-million to US$175-million. That’s above the expectation of US$144.6-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.