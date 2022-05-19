Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Velan Inc. (VLN-T) announced sales of US$124.9-million for its fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, an increase from US$85.5-million a year ago.

Its net loss of $25.6-million or US$1.19 per share compared to a net income of $338.000 or 2 US cents per share last year.

Adjusted net income came in at US$7-million or 32 US cents a year ago.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH.UN-CN) announced that it has closed on $36.5-million of additional funding under the increase option of its existing term loan credit facility.

“This financing will support our investments in near-term growth initiatives including the expansion of our Pennsylvania assets and acquisition of MedMen NY. We continue to explore all financing options including additional capacity under the term loan increase option,” said Dan Neville, the company’s chief financial officer.

