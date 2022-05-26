Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (QUIS-X) reported first-quarter revenue increased 256 per cent to $44.9-million compared to $12.6-million for the same period last year. The result was ahead of expectations of $41.6-million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $6.4-million compared to $1.2-million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Its net loss was $1.5-million versus a loss of $2-million a year ago.

**

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (DAN-X) reported a net loss of $1.3-million for the first quarter versus a loss of $4.4-million for the same time last year.

“The lower loss in 2022 is explained by borrowing costs that were higher in 2021 due to the conversion in share of the loans that created a loss on conversion and the extension of the credit line as at Q1 2021,” the company stated.

Arianne is a development-stage company and said it didn’t generate revenue or positive cash flow in the first quarter.

**

CVW CleanTech Inc. (CVW-X) announced a first-quarter net loss of $836,000 or a penny per share. The result compared to a loss of $912,000 or a penny per share a year ago, the company stated.

The company said it remains in the development stage and has not earned any revenue from the sale of products or services associated with its technologies to date.

**

