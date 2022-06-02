Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Information Services Corp. (ISV-T) announced it has acquired Reamined Systems Inc., which provides property tax management infrastructure and services in Ontario, for $45.9-million.

“The acquisition of Reamined strongly aligns with our commitment to pursue strategic growth and capitalize on opportunities that add long-term, diversified value to our business,” stated Shawn Peters, CEO of ISC.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF-T) announced that Stéphane Trudel has been appointed as CEO of the company, effective June 1. Trevor Fencott will be stepping down from his role as CEO, the company stated in a release after markets closed on Wednesday.

Mr. Trudel was senior vice-president of operations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. He was initially appointed as a director of the company in June 2020 and serves as a member of the audit committee and corporate governance and compensation committee of the company’s board of directors, the company stated.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (LOVE-X) announced today that it has closed on a $50-million credit facility led by BMO Commercial Banking.

Cannara said it will use the new credit facility to repay and close all debt associated with its current credit facility and to invest capital into its Valleyfield Facility.

