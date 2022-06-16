Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) announced that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has issued a release saying it has referred the transaction to a “more extensive and comprehensive Phase II review.”

The ACCC expects to make a final decision on Sept. 8, 2022, the company stated, adding that it’s “concerned about the statement that the ACCC has issued and is evaluating what impact it may have on the proposed transaction.”

Andrew Peller Ltd. (ADW-A-T; ADW-B-T) reported sales of $78.8-million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, compared to $79.1-million a year ago. The expectation was for sales of $76.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss came in at $7-million or 17 cents per Class A share for the quarter, compared to a loss of $6.3-million or 15 cents a year ago.

