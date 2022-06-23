Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET-T) announced the acquisition of the operating assets of privately owned drilling business Compass Directional Services Ltd. for $9.5-million. Compass operates in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with a focus on the high-activity Montney and Deep Basin plays.

The transaction was funded with $4-million in cash and the issuance of 7,643,139 common shares of Cathedral to Compass with a deemed price of 72 cents each, the company stated.

**

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV-UN-T) reported a net loss of $1.6-million for its third quarter ended May 8 compared to a net loss of $19.4-million a year ago. Adjusted net earnings were $7.8-million compared to an adjusted net loss of $5-million a year ago.

Consolidated same-store sales increased 246.5 per cent to $56.3-million, the fund stated.

**

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (PZA-T) announced a 3.8-per-cent increase to its monthly dividend to $0.0675 per share from $0.065 per share. Annualized, the dividend will increase to $0.81 from $0.78 per share. The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30 and will be paid on July 15.

**

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX-UN-T) announced that it has increased its position, with its “joint actors” in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D-UN-T) to 14.32 per cent. The units were acquired for investment purposes, the company stated.

**

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) announced that Benjamin Urban is joining the company as its new CEO, effective June 27. Mr. Urban comes from Agile Interiors, one of Dirtt’s partners, where he served as a business development executive for 15 years.

Geoff Krause, who has been serving as interim CEO, will resume his position as chief financial officer, the company stated. Jeff Metcalf, who has been serving as interim CFO, will resume his position as vice-president, finance.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.