NFI Group Inc. (NFI-T) announced late Wednesday it expects amendments to its credit facilities to be completed before Aug. 3. Previously the company expected to complete the amendments during the second quarter. The company said it believes the discussions with its banking partners “are advancing well,” with draft terms prepared and reviewed by both sides.

The company said the detailed discussions relate to amendments to its existing $1.25-billion senior revolving credit facility and its £50-million revolving UK credit facility, where NFI said it’s pursuing covenant relief that reflects its trailing 12 financial results and its expected financial performance for the remainder of 2022.

NFI said that with the “anticipated covenant relief, the company’s cash position and capacity under the credit facilities, combined with anticipated future cash flows and access to capital markets, will be sufficient to fund operations, meet financial obligations as they come due and provide the funds necessary for capital expenditures, dividend payments and other operational needs, including the temporary build-up of work-in-process inventory from supply chain disruptions.”

NFI also said it doesn’t currently have any plans to raise additional external capital, “including to address the credit facility covenant issues.”

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T; CGC-Q) announced exchanges with holders of approximately US$198-million of convertible notes. The company said it has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with a limited number of holders, including Constellation Brands, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Greenstar Canada Investment Limited Partnership.

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG-T) reported a net loss of US$15-million or 4 cents (Canadian) per share for its second quarter ended May 31. The result compared to a net loss of US$10.5-million or 3 cents (Canadian) a year ago.

The company said the net loss increased primarily due to the expanded work program at the Donlin Gold project it owns equally with Barrick Gold Corp.

Tecsys Inc. (TCS-T) reported revenue of $34.3-million for its fourth quarter ended April 30, up from $32.4-million reported a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $35.9-million in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net profit was $2.6-million or 17 cents per share compared to a net profit of $2-million or 14 cents per share for the same period a year ago.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF-T) reported revenue of $30-million for its fourth quarter ended March 31, up from $22-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $32.8-million in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $8.7-million or 21 cents per share compared to a net loss of $2.9-million or 12 cents a year ago. The expectation was for a loss of 8 cents.

Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (GSVR-X) announced an agreement to buy Great Panther Mining Ltd.’s (GPR-T) Mexican assets for US$14.7-million in cash and shares.

The assets, which fall under Great Panther’s subsidiary, Minera Mexicana Rosario S.A. de C.V., include the producing Topia mine and production facility, the San Ignacio mine, the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Cata processing plant.

The company said the total consideration includes US$6.7-million in Guanajuato Silver shares and US$8-million in cash.

“The Great Panther Mexican assets fit well into our plan to expand precious metals production in central Mexico,” stated Guanajuato Silver chairman and CEO James Anderson.

