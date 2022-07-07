Special to The Globe and Mail

Dye & Durham Limited (DND-T) announced late Wednesday that it has made a second revised proposal to the board of directors of Link Administration Holdings Limited related to its offer to acquire Link Group.

Dye & Durham boosted its offer to A$4.57 a share, plus up to A$0.13 a share from the sale of Link’s banking and credit-management business.

The latest A$4.57 per share bid is at a 19.3-per-cent premium to share registry firm Link’s last closing price, but is still lower than the original A$5.50 apiece that Dye & Durham offered in December.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK-T) announced it has acquired Platinum Energy Services Ltd., a manufacturer of energy processing equipment with operations in Medicine Hat, Alta.

“Platinum is a small transaction for us, but one that further enhances our manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness in our processing equipment businesses in Western Canada,” stated Dustin Haw, CEO of TerraVest.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) announced capital investments totalling approximately $29-million towards its B.C. operations.

The company said the capital investments represent an increase of $13-million above the $16-million of capital investments discussed in the company’s first-quarter 2022 Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

