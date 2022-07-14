Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

OpSens Inc. (OPS-T) reported sales of $10.1-million for its third quarter ended May 31, compared to $9.2-million in the third quarter of 2021. The expectation was for revenue of $9.2-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss was $2.9-million or 3 cents per share compared to a loss of $570,000 or a penny per share in the third quarter of 2021. The expectation was for a loss of 2 cents.

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH-T) reported revenue of US$19.3-million for the second quarter ended May 31 compared to US$17.8-million a year ago.

Its net loss came in at US$22.7-million compared to a loss of US$6.4-million a year ago.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX-Q; REAX-X) announced that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange and graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange.

“Listing on the TSX is a confirmation of our significant growth and allows us to continue to expand our market presence,” stated Tamir Poleg, chairman and CEO.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-Q; OGI-T) reported net revenue of $38.1-million for its third quarter ended May 31, up from $20.3-million for the same period a year ago.

Its net loss was $2.8-million compared to a net loss of $4-million a year ago. The company said the decrease in the net loss is a result of higher gross margin, lower inventory provisions and lower financing costs.

Well Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) announced it has formed a new legal entity called Well Health Canada Clinics Inc. to house its Canadian omnichannel clinical businesses.

The company also said it has expanded its $200-million senior secured credit facilities to a maturity date of June 2026. The company also said it has added a primary care clinic in Vancouver to its network and a new greenfield haemorrhoid treatment center in Hamilton, Ont. The combined annual revenues of the two clinics are expected to exceed $2-million in their first year under Well and be profitable, the company stated.