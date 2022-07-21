Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Pulse Seismic Inc. (PSD-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $3.1-million compared to $19.1-million for the same quarter a year ago.

The company noted that there was a large amount of transaction-based data library sales related to mergers and acquisitions in the first half of 2021.

The net loss for the three months ended June 30 was $1.8-million or 3 cents per share compared to net earnings of $10.2-million or 19 cents per share a year ago.

“Despite low seismic data library sales in the first half, the company regards overall trends in Western Canada as positive and conditions favourable for both types of seismic data sales,” it said in a release.

**

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T) announced an “at-the-market equity program.” The company said it has an equity distribution agreement with BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities that enables it to sell shares until June 18, 2023 valued at up to US$100-million. It said the sales agreement replaced a previous equity distribution agreement.

The company said it expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to develop and/or improve its existing mines and to add to its working capital.

The company also updated its capital budget for the year to include the reallocation of development and exploration expenditures and investments in “innovative projects.” The company said it reduced its capital investments by 4 per cent to $199.5-million. It also announced that its second-quarter financial results are scheduled to be released on Aug. 4.

**

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.