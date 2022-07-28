Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI-T) reported second-quarter revenue increased to $66-million compared to $51.7-million in the year-ago quarter. The expectation was for revenue of $60.3-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

The company reported a net loss of $7.3-million versus a net loss of $7.2-million a year ago.

StorageVault also said it’s increasing its quarterly dividend by 0.5 per cent to $0.002803 per common share.

**

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $168-million, up from $139.3-million in the same period last year. The expectation was for revenue of $173.8-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income was $7.5-million or 25 cents per share versus net income of $2.7-million or 9 cents a year ago.

Adjusted EPS came in at 17 cents per share, which was in line with expectations.

**

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) reported $16.5-million in sales for its second quarter, compared to $19.4- million in the prior-year period.

Net income of $4.5-million or 27 cents per share compared to net income of $6-million or 36 cents a year ago.

The expectation was for sales of $18.8-million and earnings of 16 cents per share, according to S&P Capital IQ.

**

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) reported second-quarter sales of $399.8-million, up from $207.5-million a year ago.

Net income of $47.1-million or 8 cents per share compared to a net loss of $14-million or 3 cents a year ago.

The company also reported a record $85-million adjusted funds flow up from $50.2-million a year ago.

**

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (LCFS-T) announced that it expects to generate 2022 and 2023 run rate EBITDA at the high end of its previously disclosed ranges of $50-million to $55 million and $140-million to $150-million, respectively.

“The corporation remains optimistic about further outperformance in 2023, anchored by strong refined product fundamentals and regulatory tailwinds, following recent clarifications around the federal government’s Clean Fuel Regulation,” it stated.

The company said it has exceeded initial forecasts “due to increased renewable diesel prices and carbon credit values.”

It said full second-quarter results will come out on Aug. 11.

**

Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T) announced agreements with Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) to purchase newly created gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 0.2 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped land in the Peace River and Deep Basin play areas of Alberta for $52-million,

“In light of the acquisition and expanded capital development plans by certain of Topaz’s strategic partners, Topaz has increased its 2022 guidance estimates,” it added.

**

Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI-UN-T) reported revenue of $119.7-million for the second quarter versus revenue of $113-million a year ago, according to documents filed on Sedar. The expectation was for revenue of $112.8-million in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $11.5-million compared to $1.7-million a year ago. EPS came in at $1.04 per share, which was ahead of expectations of 91 cents per share.

“The upside revenue surprise in May and June reflects significant growth in aesthetics as clinics reopened and pent-up demand ahead of the summer vacation season took hold,” the company stated in a release. However, it said, “the future looks less rosy as we face two headwinds.”

The company said purchasing by its competitors in the pump and sprayer market has created an oversupply that will depress our sales by 6 per cent for the next few quarters. It also said “higher interest rates and a recession will undermine our health care equipment sales,” which represent 9 per cent of its total revenues.

**

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) announced second-quarter revenue of $213-million, up from $80.9-million a year ago.

Net income of $72-million or 83 cents per share compared to net income of $307-million or $7.01 a year ago. (The 2021 quarter included a non-cash impairment reversal of $323.6-million, the company stated).

Adjusted funds flow of $78.6-million or 91 cents per share compared to $13.6-million or 31 cents a year ago.

