Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX-T; EQX-A) said its CEO Christian Milau will be leaving the company “to pursue a new opportunity in the global carbon finance industry.” The company has appointed president Greg Smith to succeed him as CEO and director.

The company also reported second-quarter revenue of US$224.6-million versus US$226.2-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at US$254.9-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its net loss of US$78.7-million or 26 cents US per share compared to a profit of US$403.7-million or US$1.37 a year ago. Its adjusted net loss was US$47.9-million or 16 cents US per share versus an adjusted loss of US$800,000 or nil per share a year ago.

The company also updated its 2022 production and cost guidance to reflect “the disruption to mining and operations at RDM, a longer-than-expected ramp-up at Santa Luz that has prolonged pre-commercial production and further inflation of approximately 6 per cent on a consolidated basis.”

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $82.7-million compared to $78.5-million a year ago, according to documents it filed on Sedar.com. The expectation was for $87.1-million in revenue for the quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Profit came in at $24.9-million or 39 cents per share compared to $24.3-million or 38 cents a year ago.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TNT-UN-T) reported revenue of $35.1-million, up from $33.9-million a year ago.

Net income of $15.5-million compared to revenue of $6.5-million a year ago. Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $14.4-million or 16 cents per unit versus $13.4-milion or 15 cents a year ago. Adjusted FFO per unit was 16 cents versus 14 cents a year earlier. Adjusted FFO was expected to come in at 14 cents per unit in the most recent quarter.

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) reported total revenue of $282.8-million for the second quarter, up from $208.7-million a year earlier.

Net income attributable to common shareholders came in at $232.7-million versus net income of $16.5-million a year ago. “Normalized” funds from operations (FFO) was $52.4-million or $4.72 per share compared to $41.4-million or $3.73 for the same period in 2021.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) reported revenue of $437.4-million for the second quarter, up from $414.4-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $344.2-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $38.6-million or 12 cents per share compared to net income of $78.3-million or 21 cents a year ago. “Compressed margins on lower shipment volumes, higher stumpage expense, freight rates, export taxes, and the impact of inventory provisions reduced second-quarter net income as compared to the same period of 2021,” the company stated.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-Q; ASTL-T) reported revenue of $934.1-million for its first quarter ended June 30, up 18.4 per cent from $789.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income of $301.4-million, or $1.49 per diluted share compared to $203.6-million, or $2.84 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter. The company said the decrease in diluted earnings per share reflected the higher share count resulting from the company’s merger with Legato Merger Corp. in October.

Slate Office REIT (SOT-UN-T) reported rental revenue of $49.3-million for the second quarter, up from $41.6-million a year ago.

Net income of $22.8-million compared to net income of $5.6-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $12-million or 14 cents per unit versus $10.4-million or 14 cents a year ago. Adjusted FFO came in at 13 cents per unit, which was in line with expectations and compared to 14 cents a year ago.

