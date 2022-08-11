Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ-T) reported second-quarter revenue came in at $1.686-billion as compared to $1,281.1-billion in the same quarter last year, which the company said was the highest second-quarter revenue in its history.

Net income was $39.1-million or $1.40 per share compared to net income of $37.7-million or $1.23 per share in the prior year. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.33 per share versus $1.23 a year ago.

The expectation was for revenue to come in at $1,695-million and adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, according to S&P Capital IQ.

**

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T) reported second-quarter sales of $1.981.6-billion, up $406.3-billion from $1,575.3-billion in the second quarter of 2021. The result was ahead of expectations of $1.749.2-billion.

The company’s normalized operating earnings came in at $149.2-million or $1.68 per share compared to $152.2-million or $1.63 a year ago. The expectation was for earnings to come in at $1.38 per share in the latest quarter.

**

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) reported second-quarter revenue increased to $1.037-billion from $918-million in the year-ago quarter. The result was in line with expectations, according to S&P Capital IQ

Net income of $554-million for $7.67 per share compared to net income of $363-million or $4.09 last year. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.93 compared to $4.32 last year and ahead of expectations of $4.40 for the latest quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $464-million, an increase of $54 million from $410-million a year ago “which reflects an increase in average selling price per net ton, partly offset by higher cost of goods sold.”

**

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL-T) reported second-quarter sales of $115.9-million, up from $113.4-million in the second quarter of 2021. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $117-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net income of $2.5-million or 9 cents per share compared to net income of $7.7-million or 29 cents a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $18.9-million in the second quarter compared to $22.6-million in the second quarter of 2021.

**

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (CPLF-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $20.6-million, an increase of 23 per cent over a year ago, “driven by the increase in new clients and expansion of existing clients.” The expectation was for revenue to come in at $18.9-million.

Its net loss of $7.4-million or 11 cents per share compared to a net loss of $1.6-million or 10 cents per share a year ago. The expectation was for a loss of 14 cents per share in the latest quarter.

**

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T) reported record loan originations of $628-million in the second quarter, which it said was up 66 per cent compared to the $379-million produced in the second quarter of 2021.

“The increase in lending was driven by a record volume of applications for credit, which were up 51 per cent over the prior year, leading to a record level of loan originations across several of the company’s products and acquisition channels,” it stated.

Operating income was a record $85.2-million, up 52 per cent from $56.1-million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income in the second quarter was $38.3-million, up 97 per cent from $19.5-million in the same period last year. Diluted EPS came in at $2.32 versus $1.16 in the second quarter of 2021, the company said.

Adjusted EPS came in at a record $2.83 versus $2.61 a year ago and ahead of expectations of $2.74 per share.

**

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $192.1-million, up 7.5 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The expectation was for revenue of $914.4-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings came in at $8.1-million or 13 cents per share compared to $2-million or 3 cents a year ago. Adjusted EPS of 14 cents per share was below expectations of 16 cents and ahead of adjusted EPS of 8 cents a year ago.

**

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) reported second-quarter sales of $389.9-million up from $301.6-million a year ago. The result was ahead of expectations of $358.6-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

The company also reported a loss of $4.9-million or 26 cents per share in the quarter versus a profit of $14.3-million or 74 cents a year ago. Adjusted profit came in at $25.2-million or $1.20 per share compared to $16.5-million or 85 cents a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 92 cents.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.