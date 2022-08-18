Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT-T) announced an at-the-market equity program to sell up to US$200-million of its shares in the U.S. The equity distribution agreement is with Canaccord Genuity and Stifel.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes, to repay debt for “discretionary capital programs,” and potential acquisitions.

Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYR-A-CN) reported second-quarter revenue of US$110.1-million compared to US$91.3-million a year ago.

Its operating loss was US$24.8-million compared to US$24.9-million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA of US$19.6-million compared to US$27.4-million compared to a year ago.

