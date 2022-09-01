Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (DLCG-T) announced the sale of its 58.4-per-cent interest in Club16 Limited Partnership for $18-million. The price includes a cash payment of $16.5-million and a $1.5-million promissory note.

“We are pleased to facilitate the sale of our interest in Club16 back to Chuck Lawson, Carl Ulmer and Trevor Linden,” stated CEO Gary Mauris.

“Since acquiring the interest in Club16 in 2016, the corporation has completed a significant reorganization with a focus on DLC as the corporation’s core business. As such, the corporation had reported its investment in Club16 as a non-core asset and believes the sale further simplifies our business and our financial reporting.”

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR.UN-T) announced that the Dilawri group of companies has increased its ownership stake in the REIT. It said the shares were purchased between Nov. 29 and Aug. 30 at a weighted average price of $13.38 per unit.

Following the acquisition, Dilawri has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over about 30 per cent of the REITs issued and outstanding Class A and Class B units combined, it stated in a release.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO-T) announced an amended and restated credit agreement that upsizes its senior secured revolving credit facility to $80-million immediately and to $150-million upon declaration of commercial production at Kiena.

“The facility also features more favourable covenants, lowers the margin of borrowing, and extends the term to Aug. 25, 2025 from March 29, 2024,” the company stated.

