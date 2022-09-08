Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

D2L Inc. (DTOL-T) reported revenue of US$41.2-million for its second quarter ended July 31, up 12 per cent from the same quarter last year. The expectation was for revenue to come in at US$42.4-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Its loss was US$4.8-million versus a loss of US$17.8-million a year ago.

The company also updated its previous guidance for the 12 months ended Jan. 31, 2023. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of US$168-million to US$170-million, implying growth of 11 to 12 per cent over the year ended Jan. 31, 2022, the company stated. That compares to previous guidance of total revenue in the range of US$175-million to US$178-million, implying growth of 15 to 17 per cent over the same period.

The expectation is for revenue of US176.9-million for fiscal 2023.

**

The North West Company Inc. (NWC-T) increased its quarterly dividend and reported second-quarter sales slightly higher than last year.

The company said sales for its second quarter ended July 31 increased 2.4 per cent to $578.9-million led by sales gains in international operations and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of those sales. The expectation was for sales to come in at $577.7-miillion, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $31.4-million or 64 cents per share compared to 86 cents per share last year.

The company declared a dividend of 38 cents per share, an increase of a penny or 2.7 per cent per share from its current level.

“Our results in the quarter reflect the continuation of cycling through the significant COVID-19-related sales and earnings gains over the past two years. Our business remains strong, especially when compared to pre-pandemic sales and earnings levels,” said CEO Dan McConnell.

