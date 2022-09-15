Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

High Tide Inc. (HITI-X) reported that its third-quarter revenue increased to $95.4-million compared to $48.1-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $89.3-million in the latest quarter ended July 31.

Its net loss was $2.7-million or 4 cents per share versus a loss of $1.8-million or 3 cents a year ago.

**

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA-T) reported total revenue of $28.1-million for its fourth quarter compared to $20.9-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $25.3-million in the latest quarter ended June. 30.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $112,735 versus a loss of $3-million a year ago, the company stated.