Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T) announced the temporary shutdown of one of its two tissue paper machines at its St. Helens, Ore. facility. The company said the machine has an annual production capacity of 50,000 tons of tissue made from virgin fibre, and supplies its converting plants, primarily the Scappoose, Ore. facility.

“Following inspections carried out as part of its annual maintenance shutdown which began on September 11, it was determined that additional verification of the structural condition of the building is required,” the company stated, adding the length of the shutdown is still being determined.

**

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL-CN) announced that the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission awarded its Trulieve GA, Inc. subsidiary with a Class 1 production license. “Trulieve patients in Georgia will be able to choose from a variety of low-THC oil products in both oral and topical forms in the near future,” the company stated.

Trulieve said it will have an initial allocation of five medical cannabis dispensaries in Georgia and “will seek to open additional dispensaries in the state as the patient population grows.”

**

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) announced that it, along with Clairvest Equity Partners VI, made a $100-million minority equity investment to support the merger and recapitalization of Alberta-based Rogers Insurance and B.C.-based CapriCMW Insurance Services Ltd. The combined entity operates as Acera Insurance Services Ltd.

**

Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) announced plans to buy back up to 30 million of its outstanding common shares for $35 each for a maximum purchase amount of $1.05-billion. The company said the terms of the offer are identical to its previous substantial issuer bid that started on July 27 and expired on Sept. 12. The purchase price is a premium of about 9 per cent to the closing price on Wednesday.

“The company has determined to commence the offer, in part, because North American peer companies have made public announcements since the expiration of the July 2022 SIB regarding expectations of poor results for the remainder of fiscal 2022, which have collectively driven down share prices in the sector,” the company stated, saying it “considered it appropriate” to give shareholders a chance to participate in the offer.

The number of shares subject to the offer represents approximately 47 per cent of the company’s outstanding shares.

Stelco said it believes the offer is “a prudent use of the company’s financial resources given the company’s business profile and assets, including its substantial level of cash-on-hand in excess of operating and capital requirements, and the current market price of the shares.”