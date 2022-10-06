Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

D2L Inc. (DTOL-T) announced that Melissa Howatson, the company’s chief financial officer, has resigned to take a leadership role in a private company. D2L said she will help with the transition over the next two months, while the company searches for a replacement. Josh Huff, vice-president of finance, will become interim CFO.

**

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (NGEX-X) announced a $20-million private placement. The company said it intends to sell up to 10 million common shares for $2 each. Net proceeds will be used towards further exploration programs in Chile and Argentina, US$3-million in debt repayment and general corporate and working capital purposes.

**

Global Atomic Corp. (GLO-T) announced it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from a second major western utility for the procurement of uranium from the company’s Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger.

The company said the LOI represents the supply of up to 2.4 million pounds U3O8 within a multi-year delivery window beginning in 2025, representing about 7 per cent of Dasa’s annual Phase 1 production over the period.

“The revenue potential of this award, valued at US$140-million in real terms, reflects the company’s continued strategy of establishing sales contracts with Tier 1 global utilities, at volumes sufficient to underwrite debt financing, thereby limiting equity dilution as the Dasa operation moves into production,” it stated.

The company said the award is subject to the successful conclusion of a purchase-sale contract.

**

Maxim Power Corp. (MXG-T) announced that it doesn’t expect to be generating electricity from the Milner site for the remainder of the year following a non-injury fire incident on Sept. 30. The corporation said it’s in the process of initiating an insurance claim for damages and future lost earnings.

**

Spectral Medical Inc. (EDT-T) announced a proposed public offering of units and private placement of notes.

It said the offering will be conducted by Paradigm Capital Inc. on a “best efforts” agency basis. Each unit will include one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share for 36 months.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for its Phase III registration trial for its PMX treatment for endotoxemic septic shock and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

**

More to come