Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Theratechnologies Inc. (TH-T) reported revenue of US$20.8-million for its third quarter ended Aug. 31 up from US$17.9-million a year ago.

Its net loss was US$7.5-million versus a loss of US$9.5-million in the year-ago quarter

The company said its 2022 revenue guidance was on track to be in the range of US$79-million to US$82-million

**

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR-T) announced the extension and expansion of a co-manufacturing agreement with what it described as a “crucial long-time partner.” It said the agreement will result in an estimated revenue of $8-million per year.

**