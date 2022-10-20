Special to The Globe and Mail

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) reported third-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago as its revenue rose nearly 20 per cent.

Net income of $38-million or 39 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared to net income of $17.5-million or 18 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $518.4-million, up from $432.5-million a year earlier. The expectation was for revenue to come in at $525.2-million, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Mullen Group chair and senior executive officer Murray Mullen says the growth in revenue reflected strong customer demand across all of the company’s operating segments, increased pricing year over year and a couple of small acquisitions.

On an adjusted basis, Mullen Group says it earned $47-million or 51 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of $17.8-million or 19 cents per share a year ago.

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL-X) announced a $20-million bought-deal offering. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters that has agreed to purchase 9.1 million units for $2.20 each.

Each unit includes one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $2.75 for 36 months. The stock closed at $2.29 on Wednesday.

The net proceeds will be used to fund exploration and development activities at its PAK Lithium development project in Ontario.

