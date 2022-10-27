Special to The Globe and Mail

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.32-billion, a 14-per-cent increase compared to the same period in 2021. The result was ahead of expectations of $1.25-billion according to S&P Capital IQ.

Net profit came in at $34.5-million or 45 cents per share, which was in line with expectations and compared to net profit of $38.4-million of 56 cents a year ago.

The company also said its backlog as of Sept. 30 was $6.3-billion compared to $6-billion at the same time a year ago.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA-T) reported revenue of $191.4-million in the third quarter, up from $166-million in the same period last year.

Net income of $20.2-million was up from $14-million a year ago. Adjusted earnings of 65 cents compared to 50 cents a year ago. The expectation was for adjusted EPS of 51 cents, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT-UN-T) reported revenue of $61.1-million for the third quarter up from $58.7-million a year ago.

Its net loss was $58.3-million or 91 cents per share versus a profit of US$6.7-million or 10 cents a year ago.

Funds from operations came in at $16.6-million or 22 cents per share versus $16.6-million or 26 cents a year ago. The expectation was for FFO to come in at 21 cents in the latest quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ.

Fiera Capital Corp. (FSZ-T) reported a preliminary estimate of assets under management (AUM) of approximately $158.3-billion as of Sept. 30 compared to $180.8-billion for the same time a year ago.

The company said it will issue its third-quarter financial results on Nov. 9.

OceanaGold Corp. (OCG-T) reported revenue of US$213.9-million versus US$204.6-million a year ago. The expectation was for revenue of US$205.2-million.

Its net loss of US$6.4-million or a penny per share compared to US$44.9-million or 6 US cents a year ago.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) reported third-quarter sales of $23.6-million compared to $24.5-million in the prior-year period. The result was ahead of expectations of $22.8-million.

Net income came in at $4.8-million or 29 cents per share compared to $344,000 or 2 cents per share in the same period of 2021.

