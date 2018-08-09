Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. (NSU-T; NSU-N) is rejecting a hostile bid from Lundin Mining Corp. for $4.75 per share saying, among other things, that it “fails to recognize the fundamental and strategic value of Nevsun’s unique portfolio of producing and development assets, underpinned by the world-class Timok Project.”

The company also said the offer, "provides an inadequate premium for control, lower than precedent transactions. Is lower in value than previous transactions proposed by Lundin to Nevsun," and "is lower in value than other alternatives which are expected to emerge."

Yellow Pages Limited (Y-T) reported second-quarter revenues of $163.2-million down from $193.5-million a year earlier and slightly below expectations of $168.7-million.

Net income was $16.6-million or 56 cents per share versus net income of $2.4-million or 9 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 42 cents per share.

"The improvement in net earnings is mainly due to higher Adjusted EBITDA, decreased depreciation and amortization expenses, and increased income taxes associated with the improvement in pre-tax earnings," the company stated.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) reported consolidated revenue of $313.4 -million in the second quarter, up 15 per cent from a year ago and ahead of expectations of $306.5-million. Net earnings came in at $19.5-million or 62 cents per share versus $25.8-million or 83 cents a year ago. Adjusted net earnings increased by 5 per cent to $25.2-million or 80 cents per share, which was expected.

"The benefits of our diversification strategy proved instrumental in EIC continuing our strong track record of profitable growth in the second quarter," remarked Mike Pyle, CEO of EIC.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T) reported second-quarter sales of $922-million, down 5 per cent from $972.8-million a year ago and below expectations of $932.2-million. Net income of $55.7-million or 64 cents per share compared to $47.3-million or 55 cents a year ago. The expectations was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T) reported second-quarter revenue increased 8.2 per cent to $77.1-million versus a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $76.6-million. Net Income was $4.8 million or 12 cents per share compared to a loss of $7-million a year ago.

The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 12.5 per cent.

Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $64.2-million, up $24.4-million or 61.2 per cent from last year and slightly below expectations of $66-million. Net earnings of $6.4-million or 14 cents per share compared to $2.8-million or 7 cents last year. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at 14 cents in the latest quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T) says its second-quarter revenue increased by $10.7-million or 15.2 per cent to $80.7-million compared to the same time last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $81.7-million. Net income was $800,000 or a penny per share compared to net loss of $2.9-million or 3 cents last year.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) said revenues rose to $20.8-million in the second quarter versus $13.8-million for same time last year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $21.5-million. Net income was $80.6-million or $1.15 per share versus $12.3-million or 29 cents a year ago.

Bird Construction Ltd. (BDT-T) recorded a net loss of $5.3-million on construction revenue of $320.1-million in the second quarter, compared with a net income of $3.2-million on $350.3-million of construction revenue for the same period last year. Analysts were expecting revenue of $325-million.

"The year-over-year decline in second quarter net income is reflective of lower volumes recognized in the company's higher margin self-perform operations in both the industrial operations in western Canada and mining operations in eastern Canada, a result of project delays and a labour strike at one of the company's primary mining clients," the company stated.

It also announced that it is part of the CBS JV Corp, selected as the preferred negotiation proponent to construct the $250-million Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre for Canadian Nuclear Laboratories in Chalk River, Ont. Bird is part of the joint venture that will lead the construction of the project, it said.

Altius Minerals Corp (ALS-T) reported attributable royalty revenue of $16.5-million or 38 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $15.1-million or 35 cents per share) for the three month period ended July 31, 2017. Net earnings were $5.5-million or 12 cents per share, which was ahead of expectations of 9 cents and compared to $4.5-million or 10 cents a year earlier.