Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Reitmans Canada Ltd. (RET.A-T) reported sales of $263.4-million for the fourth quarter as compared with $248.4-million a year earlier. The most recent quarter included an additional week of sales of $13.3-million, the company said.

Same-store sales increased 3.2 per cent, with store sales decreasing 1.1 per cent and e-commerce sales increasing 34.3 per cent, it said.

The net loss for the fourth quarter was $2.6-million or 4 cents per share as compared with $300,000 or nil per share a year earlier.

**

Novagold Resources Inc. (NG-T) reported a loss of US$8.2-million or 3 cents per share in the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared to a loss of US$10.1-million of 3 cents for the same period a year earlier. The expectation was for a loss of 4 cents in the most recent quarter.

**

