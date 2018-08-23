Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) said it has agreed with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic to extend the date that all conditions need to be met in a recent agreement to Nov. 2 from Aug. 24.

The company said it "continues to work with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic to ensure the satisfaction of the remaining conditions precedent to completion of the strategic agreement, including the termination of certain legal proceedings and receipt of finalized land use certificates."

Madalena Energy Inc. (MVN-X) reported second-quarter oil and gas revenue of $9.8-million up from $9.4-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $3.5-million or a penny per share versus a loss of $5.5-million or a penny per share a year earlier.

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (JTR-X) reported record gross revenue of $21-million in its first quarter, a 48-per-cent increase over the prior year period and slightly above expectations of $20.5-million. Adjusted EBITDA was $388,000 versus $444,000 a year ago.

Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) say they're working together to explore "potential alternative ownership structures" in Huu-ay-aht’s traditional territories as part of a Reconciliation Protocol Agreement. "This collaborative effort may also involve other First Nations with traditional territories in the Alberni Valley over the next several years. Western and Huu-ay-aht both strongly believe that working together will benefit the community, region and forestry sector," the company stated in a release.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF-T) and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (EMH-X) say their Pure Sunfarms joint venture received from Health Canada its third amendment to the cultivation license for its Delta 3 greenhouse in Delta, BC.

The amendment permits Pure Sunfarms to expand its cannabis production area by 195,000 square feet to approximately 420,000 square feet of the 1.1-million square foot Delta 3 production facility.

"We are thrilled with the rapid pace at which the Pure Sunfarms team continues to complete conversion of additional production area, as well as the rapid pace at which it has been able to secure amendments to its cultivation license to steadily expand production," said Michael DeGiglio, CEO of Village Farms.

CannaRoyalty Corp. (CRZ-C) reported second-quarter revenues of $3.5-million as compared to $960,157 a year earlier. Net income of $9.3-million or 17 cents per share compared to a net loss of $2-million or 5 cents a year ago.

