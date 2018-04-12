Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) says Mosaic Transit Group has been selected by Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario as preferred proponent for the Finch West Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Toronto.

Mosaic Transit Group includes Aecon, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and CRH Canada Group Inc. as equal partners in the equity and construction of the project. Aecon and ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. each have a 50-per-cent interest in the 30-year maintenance agreement for the LRT, the company stated.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC-T) updated its earnings following additional guidance for computing the Deemed Repatriation Transition Tax in a section of the recently passed U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“As a result of this guidance, the company recorded an additional estimated transition tax of $1.9-million on the accumulated undistributed earnings and profits of foreign subsidiaries in its annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2018,” the company said. “This adjustment increased income tax expense and decreased net earnings by $1.9-million from the amounts previously reported in the fourth quarter unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for both the fourth quarter and the year ended January 31, 2018.”

