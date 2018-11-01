Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-N; HBM-T) says it’s buying the remaining 86 per cent of Mason Resources Corp. (MNR-T) that it does not already own. Mason’s main asset is its 100-per-cent owned Ann Mason project in Nevada.

Hudbay said Mason shareholders will receive 40 cents in cash per share. The arrangement values Mason at $31-million (Canadian), "representing an attractive premium to recent Mason trading."

The shares closed at 18.5 cents on Wednesday and have traded between 14 cents and 28.5 cents in the past 52 weeks.

Hudbay said the enterprise value to Hudbay, net of Mason’s cash and Hudbay’s current 14-per-cent ownership in Mason, is approximately US$15-million.

“The acquisition of the Ann Mason project is another step in Hudbay’s consistent strategy of accretive acquisitions of scarce, high-quality copper resources in mining-friendly jurisdictions," stated Alan Hair, CEO of Hudbay. "Ann Mason is an ideal fit for Hudbay’s development pipeline and is at the stage where we can apply our exploration expertise, advance technical studies and leverage our proven mine development team to create value for our shareholders.”

Separately, Hudbay reported revenue of US$362.6-million in the third quarter down from US$380.2-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$301.9-million in the quarter.

Profit was US$22.8-million or 9 cents per share down from US$36.3-million or 15 cents per share.

**

Sherritt International Corp. (S-T) reported a net loss of $13.3-million or 3 cents per share in the third quarter versus a net loss of $69.5-million or 24 cents per share for the same time last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 3 cents in the latest quarter.

Revenue was $29.9-million down from $63.3-million a year ago. Combined revenue was $187.8-million down from $234.7-million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40.6-million, up 20 per cent from $33.8-million a year ago.

"The increase was largely due to higher realized nickel and cobalt prices, more than offsetting the impact of lower oil production due to the expiration of a production sharing contract at Varadero West as well as the impact of higher mining and input costs, including increased sulphur and energy expenses," the company stated.

**

Baylin Technologies Inc. (BYL-T) reported third-revenue of $38.2-million, an increase of 40.7 per cent over the prior year period. Analysts were expecting revenue of $39.2-million.

Its net loss was $1.8-million or 5 cents per share versus a profit of $896,000 or 4 cents a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.1-million in the third quarter compared to $3.1-million in the third quarter of 2017.

**

CRH Medical Corp. (CRH-T; CRHM-N) reported revenues of $28.7-million in the third quarter, which was in line with expectations and up from $22.2-million for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders of the company was $8.5-million an increase from $7.8-million a year ago, the company said.

**

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MRT.UN-T) reported net income of $5-million versus a net loss of $15.2-million for the three months ended September 30, 2017. “The increase of $20.2-million is largely the result of fair value changes,” the REIT stated.

Net operating income was $37.2-million in the quarter versus $37.4-million for the same time last year.

The trust's fully diluted funds from operations were $24.8-million or 35 cents per unit versus $25.3-million or 36 cents per unit for the same time last year.

**