Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Savaria Corp. (SIS-T) reported record revenue of $72.1-million in the third quarter, up $15.1-million or 26.5 per cent from the same time a year ago. Net income was $2.8-million versus $4.8-million a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7-million or 21 cents per share versus $9.6-million or 23 cents a year ago.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $75.5-million and adjusted EBITDA of $12.4-million in the latest quarter.
**
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) reported adjusted funds flow of $75.4-million, or 28 cents per share in the third quarter, an increase from $64.4-million or 24 cents per share a year ago.
Net income to common shareholders was $6.7-million or 3 cents per share, as compared to a net loss to common shareholders of $121.7-million or 46 cents per basic common share a year ago.
Revenue came in at $156.6-million versus $111.5-million a year ago. Analysts were expecting revenue of $159-million in the latest quarter.
**
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T) says it has an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters $25-million of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due Jan. 31, 2026 at a price of $1,000 each. It said the net proceeds of the offering will be used “for debt repayment, new investments and for general corporate purposes.”
**
CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $12.6-million compared to $6.1-million for the same quarter last year and above expectations of $10.1-million. Net Income was $421,240 compared to net income of $655,309 a year ago.
**
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T) reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 18 per cent $165-million compared to a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $164.5-million in the latest quarter. “The increase was mainly a result of the revenues generated from acquisitions completed since [the third quarter of 2017], in addition to strong same property results,” the company stated.
Net income was $5-million or 7.6 cents per share versus net income of $6.2-million or 12.7 cents a year ago. “The decrease was primarily related to incremental interest expense and depreciation and amortization incurred from the acquisitions completed since [the third quarter of 2017], partially offset by income generated from the acquisitions and lower income taxes,” the company stated.
