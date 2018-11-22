Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported adjusted EBITDA of $26.3-million in its fourth quarter versus $22.3-million a year ago. Free cash flow was $10.3-million compared to $6.6-million for the same period year, the company stated.
The company said its total sugar deliveries for the fourth quarter were "very strong" and increased by approximately 9 per cent or around 16,700 metric tonnes versus the comparable period last year.
**
SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T), behind such restaurants as Jack Astor’s and Canyon Creek, said same-store sales increased 2.2 per cent in the fourth quarter versus a year ago.
SIR’s net loss was $1.9-million versus income of $4.7-million a year ago. SIR’s adjusted net earnings were $4.3-million compared to adjusted net earnings of $2.8-million last year.
**
MORE TO COME
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.