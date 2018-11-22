 Skip to main content

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported adjusted EBITDA of $26.3-million in its fourth quarter versus $22.3-million a year ago. Free cash flow was $10.3-million compared to $6.6-million for the same period year, the company stated.

The company said its total sugar deliveries for the fourth quarter were "very strong" and increased by approximately 9 per cent or around 16,700 metric tonnes versus the comparable period last year.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T), behind such restaurants as Jack Astor’s and Canyon Creek, said same-store sales increased 2.2 per cent in the fourth quarter versus a year ago.

SIR’s net loss was $1.9-million versus income of $4.7-million a year ago. SIR’s adjusted net earnings were $4.3-million compared to adjusted net earnings of $2.8-million last year.

