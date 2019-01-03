Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY-T) said it has received a requisition for a special meeting of shareholders of the company, which it said was made by “certain shareholders” that own about 5.4 per cent of its shares outstanding.

"The request for the special meeting is being made to consider the replacement of the current board of directors of the company with six new directors nominated by the participants," the company stated, adding that its board "remains committed to constructive dialogue and engagement with all shareholders and will review the requisition and respond appropriately in due course."

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE-X) has received regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the previously announced deployment of 100 Petahashes (PH) of cloud-based ASIC mining capacity, a 50-per-cent increase to 300 PH that it said has been deployed to mine Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies.

“I am pleased that we have received regulatory approval related to the deployment of 100 Petahashes of ASIC mining capacity at economic terms that we consider favourable for Hive in a volatile cryptocurrency market,” stated interim executive chairman Frank Holmes.

Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (PAR-UN-T) has an agreement to sell 11 of its Quebec retail properties for net cash proceeds of approximately $65-million.

“Current negative market conditions in Quebec, including recent increases in the supply of retail properties on the market and reduced demand for these properties, have resulted in the selling price under the Quebec sale transaction being lower than [the] Sept. 30, 2018 carrying value,” the REIT stated. As previously announced, the company said it would likely consider a possible sale of either the REIT itself or its remaining 12 properties.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD-T) said it has signed a royalty-bearing commercial sublicense with EnWave Corp. (ENW-X) and Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q).

"The agreement grants TGOD the right to use EnWave's proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum dehydration technology to dry organic cannabis in its Canadian operations," the company stated.

EnWave and Tilray entered into an exclusive partnership in October 2017 in which EnWave named Tilray as its licensed partner.

Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T) announced the appointment of Bill Williams as interim CEO, replacing Michael Kenyon. The board had previously accepted Mr. Kenyon’s notice of resignation on Dec. 13, the company stated.

"The decision to appoint Mr. Williams as interim CEO was made in coordination with the previously announced search for a new CEO of Detour Gold," the company stated.

Mr. Williams was elected to the board of Detour Gold at the special meeting of shareholders held on Dec. 13, 2018. “The board is confident that Mr. Williams will provide proven experience, expert skills and competent guidance for the company during the transition period between now and the appointment of a new CEO,” it stated.