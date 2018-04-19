Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

CannaRoyalty Corp. (CRZ-CN) says it’s buying FloraCal Farms, a licensed “ultra-premium” craft cannabis producer in California for about 3.5 million CannaRoyalty shares and up to US$4-million. The deal includes US$1-million in cash and 3.5 million shares on closing and an additional US$3-million in cash and 3.5 million shares to be paid over three years, based on completion of certain milestones, the company stated in a release.

“FloraCal adds branded premium cannabis flower and pre-roll products to CannaRoyalty’s diverse portfolio,” the company said. It said the transaction replaces the strategic partnership between FloraCal and CannaRoyalty, announced on Feb. 15, 2018.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-N; JE-T) says it has renegotiated an agreement with a syndicate of lenders that extends its credit facility for an additional two years to Sept. 1, 2020. The facility size was increased to $352.5-million from $342.5-million, with an accordion for Just Energy to draw up to $370-million.

“The successful renegotiation of our credit facility under favorable, extended terms further validates our Company’s strong business model and long-term outlook,” said Pat McCullough, CEO of Just Energy. “The credit facility reflects strong lender confidence in Just Energy and provides the company with increased financial flexibility to support our global growth strategy.”

