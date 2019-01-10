Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Artizia Inc. (ATZ-T) surpassed analysts' expectations for its third quarter ended Nov. 26.
The company reported comparable sales growth of 12.9 per cent and said net revenue increased by 18.8 per cent to $242.9-million from $204.4-million a year ago. Net income increased by 16.1 per cent to $32.6-million from $28.1-million last year. Adjusted net income increased by 17.4 per cent to $35.9-million, or 31 cents per share from $30.6-million or 26 cents last year.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings to come in at 29 cents per share and revenue to be $234.2-million.
Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (RET.A-T) reported sales for the five weeks ended Jan. 5 decreased 7.8 per cent, with a net reduction of 34 stores. Same-store sales, which include e-commerce sales, decreased by 4.6 per cent, the company stated.
Sales for the nine weeks ended Jan. 5 decreased 6.5 per cent with 34 fewer stores in operation. Same-store sales, which include e-commerce sales, decreased 3.4 per cent in the period.
Clarke Inc. (CKI-T) announced that, between Dec. 19 and Jan. 3, Clarke Inc. Master Trust acquired $420,000 principal amount of the 6.25-per cent Series B debentures of Holloway Lodging Corp. through the TSX at a price of $981.30 per $1,000 principal amount. The debentures are convertible into 12,000 common shares of Holloway, representing 0.07 per cent of the issued and outstanding common shares, the company stated.
