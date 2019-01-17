 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) is walking away from its hostile takeover offer for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) after failing to win enough shareholder support.

Husky says there have also been several negative surprises in the market since it first announced its offer at the end of September last year.

Story continues below advertisement

The company cited production cuts for the oil industry mandated by the Alberta government and a lack of progress on Canadian oil export pipeline developments.

The company’s offer for MEG expired Wednesday.

All of the MEG shares that had been tendered to the offer will be returned to shareholders.

Husky launched its stock-and-cash offer in September, but MEG rejected the bid as too low.

-The Canadian Press

**

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV-X) announced that Narbe Alexandrian has been appointed as president of the Company, effective immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to joining Canopy Rivers, he was a venture capitalist at OMERS Ventures, "where he sourced and lead private debt and equity investments, helped raise over half a billion dollars of capital for deployment in several of the firm’s investment funds, and acted as a board observer for several of the firm’s portfolio companies," the company stated.

**

HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T) announced its common shares have been approved for listing on the NYSE American LLC starting on Jan. 23.

HEXO said intends to cease the quotation of its shares on the OTCPK.

**

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter