Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE-T) is walking away from its hostile takeover offer for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) after failing to win enough shareholder support.

Husky says there have also been several negative surprises in the market since it first announced its offer at the end of September last year.

The company cited production cuts for the oil industry mandated by the Alberta government and a lack of progress on Canadian oil export pipeline developments.

The company’s offer for MEG expired Wednesday.

All of the MEG shares that had been tendered to the offer will be returned to shareholders.

Husky launched its stock-and-cash offer in September, but MEG rejected the bid as too low.

Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV-X) announced that Narbe Alexandrian has been appointed as president of the Company, effective immediately.

Prior to joining Canopy Rivers, he was a venture capitalist at OMERS Ventures, "where he sourced and lead private debt and equity investments, helped raise over half a billion dollars of capital for deployment in several of the firm’s investment funds, and acted as a board observer for several of the firm’s portfolio companies," the company stated.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T) announced its common shares have been approved for listing on the NYSE American LLC starting on Jan. 23.

HEXO said intends to cease the quotation of its shares on the OTCPK.

