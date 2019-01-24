Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN-T) announced an agreement to sell 225 Duncan Mill Road in the Greater Toronto Area for a sale price of $27.3-million. The REIT said it expects to use the net proceeds to reduce debt.

“The disposition of 225 Duncan Mill Road is another example of the REIT’s ability to source and execute on transactions that generate meaningful returns for unitholders,” said Scott Antoniak, the REIT’s CEO. “This disposition will reduce leverage and create liquidity for new opportunities in the future.”

theScore, Inc. (SCR-X) reported record first quarter EBITDA of $1-million versus EBITDA of $500,000 for the same period a year ago. The company also reported record revenue of $9.5-million in the quarter ended Nov. 30 versus $8.4 million a year earlier. Net income was $163,000 versus a loss of $260,000 a year ago.

