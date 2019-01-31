Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Exco Technologies Ltd (XTC-T) announced a dividend increase and reported consolidated sales for its first quarter ended Dec. 31 were $142.1-million, compared to $134.9-million in the same quarter last year. Net income was $3.8-million or 9 cents per share, compared to $8.9-million or 21 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $141.4-million and earnings of 18 cents per share. The company also said it would raise its quarterly cash dividend by 6 per cent to 9 cnets per common share.

“I am pleased to announce this dividend increase, which reflects our confidence in Exco’s ability to continue generating significant free cash flow in the years ahead," stated executive chair Brian Robbins.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBP-X) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Panag Pharma Inc., a Canadian-based bio-tech company focused on the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of pain and inflammation, for $12-million in cash and shares.

"In completing this acquisition of Panag Pharma we have not only acquired a large portfolio of cannabinoid derived pharmaceutical and natural health products but also a team of scientists that have a substantial amount of expertise in the field," stated Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO of Tetra.

Valens GroWorks Corp. (VGW-CN) announced a secondary purchase and sale transaction that includes 3.5 million shares at a price of $2.05 each. “The buyers are independent in nature as they are not directly associated with a third party licensed producer,” the company stated.

"We are excited to announce the strategic secondary purchase and sale transaction with key institutions and shareholders," says Tyler Robson, CEO of Valens GroWorks Corp.

