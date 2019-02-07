Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. (LIF-T) issued a release after markets closed Wednesday in response to “certain questions raised by shareholders.”

The company's directors "wish to indicate that they have no intention of calling a special meeting on or before the upcoming AGM nor is a further special meeting currently contemplated," the release states. "The directors also want to clarify that they have no intention of making an acquisition without shareholder approval."

Story continues below advertisement

The statement came after Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS-T) issued a release earlier this week outlining “shareholder concerns” about LIORC. It held a meeting to request that the board of LIORC “pay out excess cash on its balance sheet and resume a commitment to its passive, flow-through business mandate.”

In its release on Wednesday, LIROC said its directors "take into account the interests of all shareholders in acting in the long-term best interests of the corporation and maximizing shareholder value. The corporation has generally paid out cash dividends to the maximum extent possible. However, there have been times where the directors have determined that it has been appropriate to draw down on its cash reserves and other times where it has been prudent to build cash reserves back up."

**

Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T; RAY.B-T) said third-quarter revenues increased 101.6 per cent to $70.8-million following the Newfoundland Capital Corporation Inc. acquisition,

Its net loss of $18.1-million or 26 cents per share compared to net income of $0.7 million or a penny per share last year "mainly attributable to the non-recurring expenses totaling $35.3-million related to the CRTC tangible benefits expense and acquisition costs related to the NCC transaction."

Adjusted income was $12.4-million or 18 cents versus income of $6-million or 11 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $61.4-million and adjusted earnings of 23 cents in the latest quarter.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A-T; ADW.B-T) reported revenue of $103.2-million in its third quarter ended Dec. 31, similar to last year and above expectations of $102.4-million.

Net earnings in the third quarter were $5.4-million versus $14.4-million a year earlier. Adjusted net earnings were $7.8-million versus $12.4-million a year earlier.

**

MORE TO COME