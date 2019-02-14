Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF-T) said it has acquired Petsky Prunier, a mergers and acquisition (M&A) advisory firm based in New York, for $40-million in cash and $20-million in common shares to be issued over three years.

Canaccord said an additional contingent consideration of up to $53.2-million will be paid in cash over a four-year period, subject to meeting certain revenue targets.

"This acquisition underscores Canaccord Genuity's commitment to adding scale to its fixed cost base in the U.S. and diversifying its revenue streams, while enhancing its client offering to capture greater market share in its core areas of strength," the company stated in a release after markets closed on Wednesday.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR-Q; SW-T) reported fourth-quarter revenue of US$201.4-million, an increase of 9.7 per cent compared to US$183.5-million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Its net loss was US$3.8-million or 11 cents per diluted share compared to net loss of US$3.5-million or 11 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. Analysts were looking for revenue of US$205-million and earnings of 6 cents.

The company also announced a cost reduction program over the next 18-to-24 months, citing "the current macro-economic environment and some weakness that we are experiencing in the automotive, enterprise networking and mobile computing markets." It also said it expects revenue to be flat year-over-year for 2019.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN-T) reported fourth-quarter sales of $24.2-million down slightly from $25.8-million a year earlier. Net income was $16.4-million or 98 cents per share versus net income of $12.3-million or 74 cents a year earlier.

Tucows Inc. (TCX-Q; TC-T) announced a $40-million stock-buyback program after markets closed on Wednesday.

It also reported revenue for the fourth quarter of US$85.6-million compared with US$90.6-million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net income for the fourth quarter was US$4.4-million or 42 cents per share compared with US$11.2-million or $1.06 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. The expectation was for earnings to come in at 42 cents in the latest quarter.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. (FC-T) says it’s raising $20-million in a bought-deal financing. The company said it has an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters 1,520,000 common shares at a price of $13.20 each.

**