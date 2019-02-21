Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T) reported that its fourth-quarter revenue grew 20 per cent year-over-year to $316-million. Net earnings came in at $18.4-million or 59 cents per share up from $16.9-million or 55 cents a year earlier. Adjusted net earnings increased by 10 per cent to 79 cents. Analysts were expecting revenue of $302.4-million and adjusted earnings of 73 cents in the latest quarter.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T) announced has entered into agreements with private companies acquire “strategic assets” in Colombia for US$104.2 million.

“This highly strategic acquisition further consolidates our dominant position in the Putumayo Basin, with assets that are highly complementary to our existing land base, and adds a new core area in the Llanos Basin," stated CEO Gary Guidry.

"The acquisition immediately adds production, reserves, cash flow and drill-ready exploration prospects to our portfolio.

**

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUN-T) announced a $40.5-million bought-deal financing with a syndicate of underwriters that has agreed to purchase 7.5 million shares at $5.40 each. The stock closed at $5.66 on Wednesday.

The company expects that Newcrest Mining Limited, which currently holds approximately 27 per cent of the company's outstanding shares, will exercise its "pre-emptive participation rights" and the Lundin family trusts, which collectively hold approximately 23 per cent, "will participate to their collective pro-rata shareholdings in the financing."

Lundin Gold said it intends to use the net proceeds for exploration on its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

**

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR-T; OR-N) reported fourth-quarter revenues of $115.3-million up from $109.6-million a year ago. Its net loss was $113.9-million or 73 cents per share versus $64.4-million or 41 cents a year ago. Analysts were looking for revenues of $126.7-million and earnings of 2 cents.

**

Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN-T) announced fourth-quarter net income of $59.3-million or 67 cents per unit up from $31.2-million or 56 cents a year earlier. Revenue from income properties came in at $26.8-million up from $16.9-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations came in at $12.6-million or 14 cents per unit, which was slightly below expectations of 15 cents and compared to FFO of $7.8-million or 14 cents a year earlier.

**

Story continues below advertisement

MORE TO COME